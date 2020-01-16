FT Series Back to the classroom Do you harbour ambitions to return to academic study? It is never too late to get your head back in the books © Dreamstime, Getty It is never too late to return to universityTaking part-time courses can improve your work life and revive academic aspirations My experiment in studying science has reinforced my belief in examsIn his final report, our writer says he discovered that learning is rewarding at any age — and great fun Studying science at 70 has been a revelation. Now for the exams . . . In his third report, our student takes stock as he approaches his IGCSEs Discovering the beauty of science through a GCSE courseIn his second report, our writer looks forward to another term with the periodic table Why I am studying science for the first time at 70How do aircraft take off, our writer has often wondered. Now he plans to find out