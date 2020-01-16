FT Series

Back to the classroom

Do you harbour ambitions to return to academic study? It is never too late to get your head back in the books

It is never too late to return to university

Taking part-time courses can improve your work life and revive academic aspirations

My experiment in studying science has reinforced my belief in exams

In his final report, our writer says he discovered that learning is rewarding at any age — and great fun

Studying science at 70 has been a revelation. Now for the exams . . . 

In his third report, our student takes stock as he approaches his IGCSEs

Discovering the beauty of science through a GCSE course

In his second report, our writer looks forward to another term with the periodic table

Why I am studying science for the first time at 70

How do aircraft take off, our writer has often wondered. Now he plans to find out