Southeast Asian tigers defy extinction despite parts trade

Southeast Asian tigers are defying extinction despite a flourishing regional animal parts trade and the rise of big cat farms that experts accuse of undermining protection efforts.

Conservationists have been encouraged by the first proof for years that Indochinese tigers, which have almost been wiped out by deforestation and booming Chinese demand for products made from their bodies, have been breeding in the eastern forests of their last stronghold of Thailand.

But the evidence also highlights a contradiction in the fight to save the tiger in a domain where it once ranged from Myanmar’s jungles to the Indonesian archipelago. Authorities have made pledges to save the animals but corruption is still rife, as is an industry in supposedly medicinal products ranging from penises to bone-infused wine.

“Thailand is the great hope for the Indochinese tiger,” said Michael Baltzer, head of the global tiger programme at WWF, the conservation group, who added that there was also “great opportunity” for the cats to recover in neighbouring Myanmar. But he warned: “If it goes badly wrong, they could get wiped out.”

A network of cameras in Thailand’s jungles has delivered the first evidence for more than 15 years of juvenile tigers in the country’s eastern forests, the project’s managers said on Tuesday. The research team — Thailand’s national parks department, Bangkok-based anti-trafficking group Freeland and Panthera, a US-based wild cat conservation organisation — hailed it as a “critical discovery” for a sub-species that may number fewer than 200 in the wild.

WWF claimed last year that global wild tiger numbers were on the rise after a century of decline. It said populations had swelled in countries including Russia, although the worldwide population could still be fewer than 4,000.

The Indochinese tiger has been hit particularly hard by deforestation, poaching and hunting of its prey. Experts suspect it is now functionally extinct in Thailand’s neighbours Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam, threatening it with the same fate as Javan and Bali relatives that have already disappeared. A WWF-backed project to reintroduce tigers to Cambodia has proved contentious and is still in its planning stages.

Campaigners in search of camera evidence of tigers have trawled Thailand’s protected eastern and western forests armed with various tempting scents, including the fish sauce ubiquitous in the country’s cooking. “All the animals stop to smell it,” noted Tim Redford, a programme director at Freeland, although he added that the pungent liquid had had to stay in the bottle for the latest survey in case it distorted the results.

Thai authorities have stepped up ranger protection of tiger areas but the country’s wildlife protection troubles persist, as underlined by several high-profile scandals. A controversial “tiger temple” tourist attraction west of Bangkok denied allegations of animal-smuggling last year, after authorities uncovered a grisly haul of frozen tiger cub bodies, big cat teeth and skins, and even a slaughterhouse in a nearby building.

Another dimension of the problem is the growth of tiger farming in China and parts of Southeast Asia. The farms deny criticism that they stoke demand for new products and complicate law enforcement efforts because it is impossible to tell the difference between their legally sourced parts and those hunted illicitly.

Poaching is in any case cheaper than farming — and its spoils carry a market premium. “The people who have the money to buy want the wild tigers,” said Belinda Stewart-Cox, a conservationist who worked in Thailand’s western forests close to the Myanmar border for almost 30 years. “It’s about the sense of power.”

All this means Thailand’s latest encouraging tiger tale contrast with trends in other Asian nations where the animal continues to disappear, warned K Ullas Karanth, an international expert on the animal.

“The situation continues to be as grim as ever — or even worse — in Malaysia, Bangladesh, Indonesia and Laos,” he said.