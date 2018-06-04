Videos in which vloggers unbox products on YouTube have a peculiar appeal. Acquisitive instincts and stacks of packaging are now generating a buzz for investors too. On Monday, shares in DS Smith jumped 2 per cent to a record high on news the UK box maker was paying €1.9bn, including debt, for Madrid-listed Europac.

Investors watched approvingly as chief executive Miles Roberts, the Zoella of corrugated cardboard, unwrapped his biggest hauls. Previous purchases have included Sweden’s SCA Packaging in 2012 for €1.6bn and Interstate Resources of the US for $1.14bn in 2017. DS Smith says scaling up will allow it to serve multinational customers better.

Can DS Smith assimilate another large acquisition? Financially it should not be stretched. A £1bn rights issue will help it push its net debt below 2.5 times by the end of the financial year. Its management should cope too. Integration of Interstate is ahead of schedule. Previous deals mean DS Smith knows the Iberian market well.

That said, it has work to do in turning round Europac’s sub-scale, struggling packaging business. Nor is the deal particularly cheap. Europac’s share price has more than doubled over the past year. DS Smith is paying a multiple of 10 times the past 12 month’s ebitda (a cash earnings measure), towards the top end of the range of similar transactions.

DS Smith should have no trouble making the deal pay, though. It plans cost savings of €50m, which taxed and capitalised, are worth about €350m. That comfortably covers the premium paid over the average undisturbed price of the past three months. There should be opportunities to raise margins, using more lightweight materials, for example.

The market’s reaction says it all. Europac looks a sensible purchase. The deal will benefit DS Smith by increasing its exposure to Iberia. In Spain, ecommerce is growing at a rate of 25 per cent a year. That is good news for makers of “unboxing” videos, not to mention the packaging makers.

Lex recommends the FT’s Due Diligence newsletter, a curated briefing on the world of mergers and acquisitions. Sign up at ft.com/newsletters.