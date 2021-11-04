Your Big Read on Turkey (“Will the ailing economy bring Erdogan down?”, Big Read, November 2) highlights the growing economic distress of its poorest citizens, but by deflating wages by the official consumer price index it fails to tell the full story.

In just the same way as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has forced a succession of Turkish Central Bank governors to slash rates as a “cure” for inflation in the face of overwhelming evidence that this aggravates inflation, triggers capital flight and weakens the currency, so the CPI is increasingly detached from reality (“Erdogan struggles to control inflation narrative in Turkey”, Report, September 24).

Indeed your chart seems to show a healthy growth of real wages in trade, manufacturing and services!

According to the independent Inflation Research Group, that monitors far more price data than the state agency, the “true” month-on-month inflation in September was not the official 0.97 per cent but 3.61 per cent, consistent with the impression that the year-on-year inflation rate is closer to 30 per cent than the official 20 per cent.

Deflating wages by 30 per cent goes a long way to explaining rising poverty levels and the president’s waning popularity.

Richard Cragg

Kingston-upon-Thames, Surrey, UK