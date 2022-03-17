The Federal Reserve has lifted its benchmark interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point, Europe’s largest energy traders have called on central banks for help to avert a cash crunch, and the FT’s Tom Mitchell discusses the rising cost of Beijing’s loyalty to Moscow.

