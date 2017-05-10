Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario

Italy’s Mediobanca sees profit jump as net interest income, fees rise

Fast FT

by: Rachel Sanderson

Italy’s Mediobanca reported a 61 per cent jump in net profit in the quarter to the end of March to €195.7m, up from €121.3m a year earlier, as net interest income and net fees both rose.

Over the past nine months to the end of March, Mediobanca’s revenues rose 9 per cent to €1.66bn, its highest ever over the period, the bank said. Net profit increased 39 per cent to €614m over nine months. Loans loss provisions were down 22 per cent.

Mediobanca — which includes an advisory business and wealth management, and recently expanded its retail business by acquiring Barclays in Italy — said its fully phased-in core equity tier one rose to 13.4 per cent. Its Texas ratio, a measure of bad loans as a proportion of capital reserves, was 15 per cent, making it one of Italy’s most solidly capitalised banks.

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2017. All rights reserved. You may share using our article tools. Please don't cut articles from FT.com and redistribute by email or post to the web.