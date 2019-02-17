Anti-Semitic threats and insults directed at French writer Alain Finkielkraut by “gilets jaunes” demonstrators in Paris at the weekend have triggered fierce condemnation from President Emmanuel Macron and other leaders already concerned about a surge in violence aimed at Jews.

Marchers on the Boulevard du Montparnasse on Saturday could be heard and sometimes seen shouting “big Zionist shit!”, “Go back to Tel Aviv!” and “France is ours!” on videos distributed on social media.

“I sensed absolute hatred, and unfortunately it’s not the first time,” Mr Finkielkraut, a member of the Académie française, France’s most prestigious literary institution, told Le Journal du Dimanche newspaper. “I would have been frightened if it had not been for the security forces. Luckily they were there.”

Mr Macron said on Twitter: “The son of Polish immigrants who became a member of the French Academy, Alain Finkielkraut is not only an eminent man of letters but also the symbol of the opportunities provided to all by the French republic.” The French president called the anti-Semitic insults “the absolute negation of everything we are and what makes us a great nation. We will not tolerate them.”

Last week, France’s interior ministry announced that the number of anti-Semitic incidents in the country had risen 74 per cent to 541 in 2018, compared with 311 in 2018, after two years of decline. The number of other racist and xenophobic incidents fell last year. Reported acts against Muslims declined to 100, their lowest level since 2010.

The neo-conservative Mr Finkielkraut has accused European societies of caving in to Islamists in the name of tolerance and liberalism.

Marine Le Pen, leader of the far-right Rassemblement National, who is courting conservative Jewish voters ahead of the European elections in May and seeking to shake off her party’s anti-Semitic past, joined the condemnation of the abuse of Mr Finkielkraut. She called it “detestable and shocking” and said it “showed how the anti-Semitic extreme left has tried to infiltrate the gilets jaunes movement”.

Rising anti-Semitism has also been seen in eastern Europe, where far-right political parties increasingly hold sway, and there are concerns about a return of the phenomenon in the UK and the US.

In France, where gilets jaunes demonstrators marched through city centres and clashed with police for the 14th weekend in a row, marchers of the extreme right and the extreme left, as well as anarchists, are increasingly evident in the crowds.

The demonstrations began last year as a protest by motorists against rising costs, including the burden of a green fuel tax, but has since broadened into a broader anti-establishment, anti-Macron movement that has now splintered into different factions.

“What is very worrying is that everything that is a symbol of stable democracy is systematically attacked,” said one senior official in the Macron government last week, referring to the attacks on members of parliament, journalists and government buildings across the country. “It’s very shocking.”