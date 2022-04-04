These loafers will make you the life and sole of the party
Crockett & Jones suede Carly loafer, £450
Jimmy Choo velvet Foxley JC loafer, £575
Christian Louboutin calfskin and jacquard Badmilion loafer, £775
Manolo Blahnik velvet Mario loafers, £595
Saint Laurent leather Anthony 10 Loafers, £675, brownsfashion.com
Bottega Veneta leather loafer, £780, mrporter.com
Gucci leather Paride loafers, £640, mrporter.com
John Lobb suede Lopez loafers £1,055, brownsfashion.com
