Benjamin Canares

Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

Crockett & Jones suede Carly loafer, £450

Jimmy Choo velvet Foxley JC loafer, £575

Christian Louboutin calfskin and jacquard Badmilion loafer, £775

Manolo Blahnik velvet Mario loafers, £595

Saint Laurent leather Anthony 10 Loafers, £675, brownsfashion.com

Bottega Veneta leather loafer, £780, mrporter.com

Gucci leather Paride loafers, £640, mrporter.com

John Lobb suede Lopez loafers £1,055, brownsfashion.com

Get alerts on Menswear when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window) CommentsJump to comments section
Explore the series
READ MOREThe complete guide to wedding style
Six super-smart men’s shirts
See all 10 stories

Comments have not been enabled for this article.

Follow the topics in this article