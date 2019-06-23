Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The race for the US Democratic presidential nomination is hotting up with a huge field of 23 candidates all hoping run against Donald Trump in 2020. Courtney Weaver has focused in on one of the candidates, Kamala Harris, and she talks to Neville Hawcock about how the campaign for the Democratic nomination is shaping up. Read Courtney's article here





Contributors: Josh Noble, weekend news editor, Neville Hawcock, acting deputy editor, FT Weekend Magazine, and Courtney Weaver, Washington correspondent. Producer: Fiona Symon