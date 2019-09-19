In Britain today, serious youth violence is a hydra — when the state attempts to kill it using brute force, two heads grow where one is cut off.

As the “young mayor” of Lewisham in London, I see the impact of this misguided approach daily. In my borough, it seems that every young person knows someone who has been stabbed. The number of fatal stabbings in England and Wales last year was the highest since records began in 1946, according to the Office for National Statistics. By May of this year 100 deaths by stabbing had already occurred in the UK. Almost half of the victims were under 30 and about a third happened in London.

This cannot be allowed to become the new normal, but I fear that is where we are heading.

Almost one-third of UK children live in poverty. Youth services in England and Wales were cut by as much as 61 per cent in the six years to 2018, according to analysis by the YMCA. The conditions are ripe for the crisis to grow.

Imagine you are a young person whose first encounter with authority has been the bailiffs knocking on the door. Your mum struggles working two or three jobs, and you grow angry with your teachers when no one seems to understand why you might be struggling to focus in class.

Young people growing up in the conditions I describe are vulnerable to grooming by gangs. An older boy rolls up with a Gucci watch and offers you a way out. Others encourage you to engage in fraud through social media — or even drug trafficking. If you felt that your government had failed you, why wouldn’t you take that way out?

In the past year, more and more commentators are laying the blame for the knife crime epidemic on “violent” music, specifically grime and drill. Others point to video games. But serious youth violence stems from the same root causes as almost all other crime: poverty, a lack of opportunity and having no other alternative.

Young people have borne the brunt of the government’s austerity programme — a political choice. More than 600 youth clubs closed down between 2012 and 2016, our schools have been underfunded and the cost of living seems to keep rising. I may only be 16, but even I remember that the rhetoric supporting austerity was all about Britain “paying back its debts”. Meanwhile, it seems the UK government has forgotten its debts to the people to whom they owe their power.

We should be tackling this crisis by investing, nurturing and reforming. We need to make sure every child in school has a fair start in life. We need to make sure the vulnerable are supported and steered away from crime. We need to reform the justice system and drug laws in this country, so that we strip power from the gangs. What we need is a public health approach to this problem.

Some steps we could be taking to solve the crisis are easy. These include a centrally-funded youth service, legalising cannabis and moving towards a more holistic educational system, rather than our current exam factories. But these steps seem anathema to our present government.

As prime minister, Theresa May acknowledged that more police officers alone are not the answer, and that we cannot arrest our way out of this crisis. Yet her home secretary, Sajid Javid, made it easier to use controversial stop-and-search powers.

Stop and search has been linked to institutional racism and, from what I’ve seen, seems ineffective. Black people were four times more likely to be searched by the Metropolitan Police than their white counterparts in 2017/18 and yet 70 per cent of BAME people searched in the same period had nothing found on them. Mr Javid also introduced knife crime prevention orders which criminalise children even from the age of 12. Now his successor, Priti Patel, is saying that she wants criminals “to literally feel terror”. Is their approach not feeding the beast?

During Mrs May’s time as prime minister, I was invited to her serious youth violence summit to discuss ways of tackling the crisis around community funding. I sat in the same room as Lorraine Jones, a pastor whose son Dwayne tragically had his life cut short in 2014, and has since set up the charity Dwaynamics in an effort to tackle youth violence. We were joined by experts, politicians and police. But it did not feel like anything more than a talking shop.

The government, whomever it is led by, should know the causes of this problem. They will already have been told that investing £1 in youth services returns £7 in public money elsewhere. So why are we not seeing a different approach that tackles the systemic causes of crime and violence?

It is time to try starving this hydra.

The writer is a student and the Young Mayor of Lewisham