Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

A Chicago start-up has found a way of turning microbes into edible protein, part of a growing trend towards a microbial revolution in food. Leslie Hook discusses why investors are increasingly interested in this area with Emiko Terazono, commodities correspondent, and Clive Cookson, science editor.





Contributors: Leslie Hook, environment correspondent, Emiko Terazono, commodities correspondent, and Clive Cookson, science editor. Producers: Fiona Symon and Persis Love

For information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.