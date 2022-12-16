All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

What’s the only Henry James novel with a bird in the title?

Which now common two-word phrase was first used in a 1989 US Senate Session to Establish National Energy Policy to Reduce Global Warming?

Which highway, from Key West, Florida to the Canadian border, is the longest north-south road in the United States?

Which BBC sitcom of the 2000s was set in The Grapes pub in Stockport?

Which American newspaper was bought by Jeff Bezos in 2013?

Baguettes, barrels and clutches are types of which accessories?

In the Lake District, Kirkstone, Honister and Whinlatter are all what?

Which Andrew Lloyd Webber musical is based on a British film of 1961?

Which humanitarian organisation began in the 1860s as the International Committee for Relief to the Wounded?