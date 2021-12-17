Episode 58
Headlines include UK interest rates, coronavirus pandemic, Hong Kong politics and Brexit
This edition features these stories from ft.com
Bank of England raises key interest rate to 0.25%
UK hospitals brace for Omicron wave as daily cases hit fresh record
KPMG among businesses backing Hong Kong’s ‘patriots’ election
UK to drop key ECJ demand on Northern Ireland trading
