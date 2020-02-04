Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Opec and its allies are preparing emergency cuts to oil production after the economic fallout of the coronavirus pushed the price of crude into a bear market on Monday, the pace of revenue growth at Google parent Alphabet slowed more sharply than expected in the final quarter of last year,and the German government has drafted a bill to clamp down on anti-competitive behaviour from the likes of Google and Amazon. Plus, results out of the Iowa caucus were delayed Monday night as the state Democratic party cited “quality control” issues. The FT’s Lauren Fedor reports.

For information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.