FCA warns against post-Brexit shake-up of investment rules

The UK’s financial watchdog has fired a salvo against an attempt by European regulators to shake up the rules governing asset managers after Brexit.

The top supervisor of the Financial Conduct Authority said on Thursday there was no justification for any changes to the rules and cautioned that overhauling them could in fact be detrimental to Europe.

The rules around so-called delegation threaten to be a lightening rod in the negotiations about how to regulate financial services after the UK leaves the EU. Delegation deals with the fact that most asset managers are registered in countries such as Ireland and Luxembourg but most of the actual business is done in London.

“We are particularly conscious of the need to find sensible outcomes on delegation,” Megan Butler told a Financial Times conference for asset managers. “There is an important question as to whether a change to delegation provision could, potentially, have an adverse impact on European and global markets.”

She pledged that the FCA will push for a “pragmatic” co-operation with its European counterparts, “not forgetting the global context”.

During a question-and-answer session following her speech, she added: “There’s no suggestion that the current model does not deliver appropriate oversight. ‎None of this is about a reduction in appropriate oversight; it’s extremely important that delegated models are robustly overseen around the world.”

The Paris-based European Securities and Markets Authority said this summer that it would not accept “letterbox” entities that employ few people after Brexit, and that national regulators should take a tougher line on policing the asset management sector. Some saw the opinion as Esma clarifying existing rules but others warned of a land-grab by countries including France.

The UK represents about 12 per cent of global assets under management and provides 92,000 jobs, according to the FCA. Meanwhile, about 90 per cent of the EU’s assets under management use delegation rules, with London benefiting the most from the rules, according to industry estimates.

Ms Butler also used her speech to announce an FCA hub that aims to help new entrants into the asset management sector. The goal is to streamline the authorisation process. The initiative follows a similar new start-up hub for banks that is run by the FCA’s sister regulator, the Prudential Regulation Authority.

The FCA has a competition mandate, which it is using to try to break up old monopolies, including in the asset management sector. A sweeping study earlier this year into competition in the sector led to the FCA’s first referral to the Competition and Markets Authority: the UK’s antitrust authority will now probe the investment consultants that act as powerful advisers to pension funds procuring asset management services.

The FCA’s attention is just one of several regulatory issues that asset managers are facing. New EU rules, known as Mifid II which take effect in January, will force the industry to rethink how it pays for research, with the aim to “unbundle” services. But US rules for broker dealers stop them charging for research; a tension for global asset managers that operate in both the US and the EU.

Ms Butler said the FCA was working with counterparts in the EU and the US for a solution to the problem. The FT reported earlier this week that 40 of the biggest asset managers held a crisis meeting with the FCA in an attempt to iron out the problem.