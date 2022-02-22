Russia sends troops into Ukraine after recognizing two separatist regions there. Then, Russia could be facing sanctions for its actions over Ukraine. How could that affect gas companies and consumers? Finally, Peloton discovered rust on some of its exercise bikes, it sent them to consumers anyway without telling them. We have more on its plan to conceal the rust, known as “Project Tinman.”

Subscribe to the FT News Briefing on Apple Podcasts or Spotify

Mentioned in this podcast:

Carl Icahn launches board fight at McDonald’s over treatment of pigs

Putin recognises two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine

The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber and Gavin Kallmann. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.