Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The Reserve Bank of India is embroiled in an intense political battle with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, say Simon Mundy and Henny Sender. The government has long pressured the RBI to do more to boost growth, but a possible economic slowdown has seen Mr Modi ramp up his attacks. Can the RBI’s legally fragile independence hold? Produced by Harry Robertson