© James Harvey-Kelly

Model Saul Mensah, 19, with (right) Herbie Mensah, 62, his father, a designer and model. Saul wears Herno Fast5Degradable nylon parka, £880. Hermes compact serge trousers, £800. Herbie wears Herno Fast5Degradable nylon bomber, £680. Hermes cotton drill trousers, £950

© James Harvey-Kelly

Gordon Foulds, 86, retired from the Royal Navy, with (right) his son Stephen Foulds, 58, a brand ambassador at Rolls-Royce. Gordon wears Canali cashmere and wool Nuvola coat, £1,400. Polo shirt, trousers and watch, Gordon’s own. Stephen wears Brioni cashmere coat, £5,960, and cotton BP Signature shirt, £530. Suit and tie, Stephen’s own

© James Harvey-Kelly

Kris Hall, 43, research and development manager and father to triplets Austin, Rupert and Ethan Hall, two. Kris wears Burberry wool twill trench coat, £1,890, cotton twill shirt, POA, and wool trousers, POA. Austin wears his own trainers

© James Harvey-Kelly

Brothers Jack Foulds, 21, and (right) Harry Foulds, 15, both students, and sons of Stephen Foulds and grandsons of Gordon Foulds. Jack wears Prada Re-Nylon knit lined coat (on arm), £3,500. Giorgio Armani mohair/wool crewneck, £1,250. Louis Vuitton cotton shirt, £695, and wool and polyester tartan kilt, £2,110. Fendi wool socks, £215, and leather moccasins, £780. Harry wears Prada Re-Nylon bomber jacket (on arm), £2,900. Giorgio Armani mohair/wool crewneck, £1,250. Margaret Howell cotton poplin shirt, £325. Molly Goddard tartan Finn kilt, £720. Fendi wool socks, £215, and leather moccasins, £780

© James Harvey-Kelly

Designer Timothy Han with (right) his son Jin Han, 15, a student. Timothy wears TH/E cotton shirt, £310, and denim trousers, £400. Jin wears Fendi wool jumper, £750, and wool shorts, £620. Bunney silver ID bar necklace, £760, silver bangle, £480, hammered silver signet ring, £460

© James Harvey-Kelly

Gordon with Amy the miniature Schnauzer, 12. Gordon wears Anderson & Sheppard linen dressing gown, £525. Polo shirt, Gordon’s own

© James Harvey-Kelly

HTSI contributing editor Julian Ganio, 41, with (right) his nephew George Ganio, eight. Julian wears Gucci wool coat, £2,200. Noah cotton shorts, £205. Alden leather loafers, £795. Bunney rings, Julian’s own. Claridge’s umbrella, Julian’s own. George wears Fendi wool jumper, £620. Gucci leather boots, £1,400. Trousers, George’s own

© James Harvey-Kelly

Harry wears Dior mohair and wool jumper, £1,900, silk satin shirt, £1,700, and wool beret, £430. Jack wears DIOR mohair and wool jumper, £1,900, and wool beret, £430

© James Harvey-Kelly

Robin Beal, 76, retired, with (right) his grandson George Ganio, eight. Robin wears Emporio Armani wool jumper, £650. George wears Polo Ralph Lauren wool knit rugby jumper, £265. Thom Browne cotton shirt (just seen), £230

© James Harvey-Kelly

Saul wears Hermes technical cotton serge zipped sweatshirt, £3,600, cashmere/mohair jumper, £1,010, glycin technical cotton poplin shirt, £720, compact serge trousers, £800, and knit and leather sneakers, £670. Herbie wears Hermes technical cotton serge zipped sweatshirt, £2,500, cotton drill trousers, £950, and leather boots, £1,150

© James Harvey-Kelly

Jin wears LEJ brushed cotton shirt, £295. Prada wool Long John suit, £1,800. Boots, stylist’s own. Timothy wears LEJ recycled cotton shirt, £295. Prada wool Long John suit, £1,500, and leather shoes, £880. Socks, Timothy’s own

© James Harvey-Kelly

Agent James Clark-Belk, 41, with his son Laurie Clark-Belk, three months. James wears Loro Piana cashmere Irvine coat, £6,045, and wool and cashmere flannel trousers, £670. Craig Green embroidered jumper, £420. Laurie wears his own trousers

© James Harvey-Kelly

Robin wears Balenciaga wool knit, £1,100, matchesfashion.com. George wears Polo Ralph Lauren Fair Isle wool pullover, £349. 1957 Chrysler New Yorker town and country station wagon from DD Classics

Models, Kris, Austin, Rupert and Ethan Hall; George Ganio; Robin Beal; Gordon and Stephen Foulds; Jack Foulds at Next Models; Harry Foulds at Storm Models; Timothy and Jin Han; Herbie Mensah and Saul Mensah at Menace Models; James and Laurie Clark-Belk. Casting, Tiago Martins at Ben Grimes Casting at Webber Creative. Hair, Takuya Uchiyama. Make-up, Michael Gray at David Artists using YSL Beauty. Photographer’s assistants, Kerfi Sarkari and Tex Bishop. Fashion assistant, Meg Edmond. Production, Lauren Monchar. Special thanks to Danny and Rivers Donovan at DD Classics, ddclassics.com