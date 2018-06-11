Weaker competition is causing slowing productivity growth and rising inequality, according to two economists who held senior positions in the Obama presidency.

Jason Furman, who headed the president’s Council of Economic Advisors, and Peter Orszag, who served as director of the US Office of Management and Budget, are among a number of influential figures who believe an erosion of competition goes a long way to explaining the downturn in fortunes of America’s middle classes.

In a paper published this month by the Peterson Institute for International Economics, they argue that greater market concentration, and a resulting loss of dynamism, is not only due to “natural” trends, such as the growing importance of network effects in the digital economy, but is also “man-made”.

Since the 1980s, the prevailing view in the US has been that consolidation is less harmful than previously thought, and that remedies to promote competition could do more harm than good.

US antitrust regulators have become less inclined to block mergers as a result, even as their counterparts in Europe stepped up efforts to tackle market dominance.

But Prof Furman and Mr Orszag make a case for tougher antitrust enforcement, limits on intellectual property protections that create a legal form of monopoly, and loosening occupational licensing rules that hinder labour mobility.

They also call for action to boost competition in the tech sector, where network effects create “tremendous efficiencies” but also “tremendous barriers to entry”. At a minimum, this should seek more individual ownership of data and common technical standards.

“Doing nothing risks a slowdown in innovation accompanied by increased inequality,” the authors conclude.

Prof Furman has long argued that there are intrinsic links between a lack of competition and inequality but says there is now mounting evidence to support his thesis.

The rise in inequality in the US since the end of the 1970s is largely due to greater earnings inequality. But the paper says this is not a result of chief executives earning more relative to employees, a ratio that now stands roughly where it was 20 years ago.

“Instead, all of the workers at successful companies like Google and Goldman Sachs are being paid more relative to all the workers at less successful companies,” it notes.

In most industries a few big companies have taken a growing share of the market. The increase in concentration has coincided with other changes that affect productivity: declining investment; slower new business formation; and a big drop in labour mobility in the US.