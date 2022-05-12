Green isn’t traditionally anyone’s first choice of eyeshadow. It’s the one in the palette that never gets used up. Which means you probably have one hiding in a drawer, just waiting to be rediscovered. And try it you should: because aside from being one of the biggest spring make-up trends, the right green can be an absolute winner.

Less severe than charcoal, less predictable than brown, it can do the same job as a smoky eye but with just a touch more warmth and personality. (In fact, before there was black eyeliner, there was green eyeliner: the Egyptians used it first, making it out of malachite.) Make-up artists love it too – they often introduce a very dark green into a smoky eye to stop the effect becoming too “deadening” – so you’re likely to find very good versions in make-up artist brands or at places such as Mac, where the pros shop.

Giorgio Armani SS22 © Imaxtree Jason Wu, SS22 © Imaxtree

This season’s shows gave us a whole spectrum of spring greens to try. They were used lightly, often paired with pastels or florals, and the overall effect was like a breath of fresh air: emerald washes on the eyelids at Giorgio Armani, neon feline flicks at Versace and soft watercolours at Jason Wu.

Green is easiest to wear when shot through with a good amount of shimmer, a veil of gold or in murkier khaki shades. And best worn with mascara, a soft peachy blush and almost nothing on the lips.