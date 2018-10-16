Thank you for your help!

The disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was last seen at the Saudi Arabian embassy in Turkey, is a personal tragedy. But it is also a significant blow to Donald Trump’s strategy in the Middle East. The US president has been relying on Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman (MbS) to help build an alliance against Iran, crush Isis and deliver peace in Israel. America also hoped he would liberalise Saudi Arabia and deliver deals to boost its domestic economy.

Gideon Rachman argues in his latest column that the Trump administration will therefore attempt to limit the diplomatic fallout from the Khashoggi affair. Thanks to the grim realities of realpolitik, President Trump is unlikely to abandon his strategy of depending on MbS — despite growing concerns and evidence that he may not be the most trustworthy ally.

Robert Shrimsley argues that Britain's Conservatives are facing a tough choice: compassion or hard Brexit. Grand ideas such as leaving the EU and sweeping welfare reform are only ever as good as their implementation and the UK will struggle to find enough money if it does both simultaneously.

Nicholas Shaxson believes that European capital that woo banks away from London may be drinking from a poisoned chalice. Outsized financial sectors can be a drain on national economies, he says.

Martha Lane Fox thinks that Britain has a chance to tame technology and drive innovation by creating resilient regulations.

Jude Webber writes that the decision by Mexico's president to outsource the renaming of Nafta is a prime example of people power.

What you've been saying

Now balance the green incentives with food policy: letter from Dr Alan Bullion, Tunbridge Wells, Kent, UK

Sarah Gordon rightly argues there is much to be welcomed in the new UK agriculture bill. However, many of us are concerned that the policies announced to date are focused almost entirely on agri-environmental incentives but not on boosting domestic food production. We are already importing about 40 per cent of the food we eat in the UK. Feeding our population is a vital public good. Michael Gove, environment secretary — where is the food policy, please, to complement these enhanced greening measures?

In response to “Corporate elites are overlooking deglobalisation” Beemer says

Isn't the crux of the problem that although globalisation has succeeded in consistently increasing the aggregate wealth of countries, such as the US and UK, the concentration of wealth has at the same time become ever more concentrated in fewer hands?

Drag racing has mixed the genders for half a century: from Eric J Redemann, Walnut Creek, CA, US

In your report “Racing prize aims to put women in F1” you quote Catherine Bond Muir, the chief executive of W Series, as saying: “There are lots of different sports where men and women can compete equally and all of those sports have segregated series.” Ms Bond Muir is mistaken. The rather American motorsport of drag racing has had mixed genders for more than half a century. And the women are often driving machines generating close to 7,000 horsepower. Women running motorcycles have enjoyed sponsorship of such nominally male brands as the United States Army and Marlboro.

Today's opinion

