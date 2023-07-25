A Cornwall summer special

FT SeriesA Cornwall summer specialWhere to shop, sleep and surf in the coastal county© Rich StapletonHigh-fives to St Ives’ new drinks sceneThe Cornish seaside town is bubbling with artisan makers and shakersA surf-lover’s guide to CornwallFounder of outdoor clothing label Finisterre Tom Kay on the best big swells and beach cafésThe hidden heart of CornwallTurn inland from the celebrated coast path to find wild moors and thickly wooded valleys — an interior landscape disparaged by early visitors and still overlooked todayCult Shop: is MMW the coolest store in Cornwall?In Newquay, a general store serves surf kit and seafood to the It crowdTaste the difference: a plot-to-plate project in CornwallChef Ethan Friskney-Bryer is taking the farm-to-table concept full cycle in an attempt to survive under lockdownHow to spend it in CornwallTom Konig and Adam Brown’s guide to England’s south-west coast