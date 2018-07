Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

It's holiday time. But can you walk away from the office? Should you ignore emails, or is it wise to check in? Join author and professor of organisational behaviour André Spicer as he talks to FT writers Emma Jacobs and Andrew Hill about the best way to relax in the digital age.

Produced by Patricia Nilsson and music by Jude Barrett-Hambling.