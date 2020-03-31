Be the first to know about every new Coronavirus story

Coronavirus will knock almost 4 percentage points off gross domestic product growth in emerging Asian economies this year in a best-case scenario and risks pushing the region into recession, the World Bank has warned.

The disease will exact a heavy human cost and could force up to 11m people into poverty, the bank said in a report on Tuesday.

In an unusually bleak update of its regular survey of developing Asia-Pacific economies, the Washington-based institution said that Asian countries “now face the prospect of a global financial shock and recession”.

“First this region was recovering from trade tensions, then it was struggling on its own with a viral disease, and now it faces the prospect of a third shock — an unprecedented [economic] shock, and it could increase poverty across the region,” Ergys Islamaj, a World Bank senior economist, said ahead of the report’s release.

The bank projected that growth this year in developing Asia-Pacific countries would slow to 2.1 per cent if the region’s sharp slowdown is followed by a strong recovery starting this year, in what it called its “baseline” forecast. That contrasts with 5.8 per cent growth recorded in 2019.

However, if efforts to contain the disease spill over into 2021, Asian economies would tip into negative growth of 0.5 per cent for 2020.

The bank forecast that China’s economic growth would fall to 2.3 per cent in the least pessimistic of its two scenarios, but drop to 0.1 per cent if lockdowns continued into next year. China reported GDP grew at 6.1 per cent in 2019, the slowest in 29 years.

The World Bank said that in its more optimistic scenario, 11m would escape poverty — a lower number than previously forecast — but that in its negative scenario, 11m people would fall into poverty.

“This is a region that has been growing solidly and steadily at 6 per cent, and even in our baseline forecast could see a 4 percentage point contraction,” Mr Islamaj said.

The report covers developing east Asian and Pacific economies, but not the region’s richer countries such as Japan, South Korea and Singapore.

Among the sectors most affected by Covid-19 will be tourism and retail in Thailand, and manufacturing and textiles in Vietnam. “Informal workers in all countries are especially likely to suffer and will be hardest to help,” the World Bank said.

Thailand has seen an exodus of migrant workers to neighbouring Cambodia and Myanmar after tourism collapsed and Bangkok authorities ordered most businesses to shut to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The bank recently announced a $14bn package of “fast-track financing” to help countries and companies respond to the virus.

