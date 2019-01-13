Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Last year a Chinese scientist shocked the world by claiming that he had created the world’s first gene-edited babies. Anjana Ahuja talks to Robin Lovell-Badge, a developmental biologist and geneticist, about the controversy and about the potential for gene editing tools such as Crispr-Cas9 to revolutionise the treatment of genetic diseases.This podcast is supported by the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations. Read more in the FT Health series Future of Research and Development





Contributors: Joshua Noble, weekend news editor. Anjana Ahuja, science columnist, and Robin Lovell-Badge, head of the Laboratory of Stem Cell Biology and Developmental Genetics at the Francis Crick Institute. Producers: Ruth Lewis-Coste and Fiona Symon