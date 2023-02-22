Investors are betting the European Central Bank will raise interest rates to all-time highs, and the FT’s Ben Hall explains the impact of the war in Ukraine on the country’s economy.

Mentioned in this podcast:

Investors ramp up bets on ECB lifting interest rates to all-time high

Behind the Money Podcast

FT Live: Putin’s war on Ukraine: One year on

Download the FT Edit app here: ft.com/ftedit

The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon, Sonja Hutson and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber, Michael Lello, David da Silva and Gavin Kallmann. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music.

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com