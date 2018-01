Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

FT Money editor Claer Barrett and guests debate why young people think money is boring and come up with ways to convince them otherwise. Bobby Seagull, the University Challenge semi finalist reveals his unconventional methods for getting teenagers to love maths. Finally, why being single could prevent you from getting on the first rung of the property ladder

