Henry Mance: The first thing that I learnt in lockdown was just how much more consuming my wife’s job is than my own. Susie seemed to be involved in back-to-back Zoom meetings and thousands of unending email threads. My inbox and calendar were embarrassingly bare by comparison.

A lot of men subconsciously assume that their work is more essential to the balance of the universe than their partner’s — we might all be dragged into a black hole if I don’t check my phone at this very minute.

It is easy to maintain this pretence if you work in distant offices. But both working from home pulled back the curtain.

I breathed deeply, and signed up to multiple email newsletters to make myself feel more in demand.

Susie says cooking is among ‘the more performative of tasks’; I say no one ever died from an untidy living room

Globally, the pandemic has killed more men but disadvantaged more women’s careers. Women are more likely to work part-time and freelance, exactly the type of jobs that are furloughed or cut. They are more likely to have care responsibilities. Because men tend to earn more, if in a heterosexual couple one partner’s career has to be prioritised, it is usually theirs.

I have to say my experience was different. We never had the conversation about which of us — if necessary — would give up their work to take care of the children. But secretly, for the first time in my life, I had already assumed it would be me.

It did not get to that point.

For the three months that the nursery was closed, we split things down the middle. I took the kids, both preschoolers, until 1pm, Susie took them after that, and we both caught up on work in the evening.

Even when you are playing childcare by the clock, equality is an inexact science. Who does the washing, tidying and desperate late-night search for online supermarket delivery slots? Is an hour of cooking really equivalent to an hour of cleaning, especially if you have chosen to cook a finicky vegetable curry when your partner would be happy with frozen sausages?

Susie would say cooking is among “the more performative of the household tasks”; I would say that no one ever died from an untidy living room.

I do not think those months of lockdown closed the gap in how much work we do at home. Susie still does slightly more, and the kids certainly demand more of her than of me. The nursery reopened, and my domestic productivity collapsed, out of exhaustion. Which I am sure she loved. If there is a second lockdown, however, I am getting ready to put my work second.



Henry Mance, FT chief features writer

Susie Braun: In her memoir A Life’s Work, Rachel Cusk sums up the split personality that many working parents face: “When she is with [her children] she is not herself; when she is without them she is not herself . . . A day spent at home caring for a child could not be more different from a day spent working in an office.”

We have to divide the children with the commitment of a couple who have been through an expensive divorce

Coronavirus brings an unlikely solution. Now our two children are just the other side of the bedroom/office door, the two worlds collide. Colleagues put up with hopeful little faces appearing on calls; the kids watch Google Hangouts like they are watching Hey Duggee on CBeebies.

Exhaustion aside, I feel less like two different selves, now there is more overlap between parent and professional, and less romantic about whichever role I am not currently occupying, because it is never far off.

We have to divide the children with the commitment of a couple who have been through an expensive divorce. Except in this case it is a custody battle for the peaceful desk. The children adapt well to the new set-up — as long as we adhere rigidly to the agreed hours.

During lockdown, a study by King’s College London and Ipsos Mori found that male parents did five hours of childcare a day, while women did seven. Another, by UK statistics body ONS, found the gap between men and women came not in playing with children and home schooling, but because women spent more time feeding, washing and dressing the kids. Henry and I feel like we are doing better than the norm but in truth we are probably not far off. We were lucky to have flexible employers.

In 2020, life satisfaction as a working parent became not so much a question of whether it is possible to have it all, but being extremely grateful to have something else — two different worlds to flit between, each with their own challenges and charms.



Susie Braun works for a media company

