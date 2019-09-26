Wednesday’s announcement that Phillip Morris International and Altria had walked away from talks about a $200bn tobacco company merger is both unusual and praiseworthy. Mergers and acquisitions involving large companies often take on a life of their own, despite decades of studies that suggest that half or more of these deals destroy shareholder value.

No self-respecting chief executive would contemplate placing a large part of their shareholders’ funds on a roulette wheel in Las Vegas hoping that it came up red; the 50:50 odds would be a reckless gamble. Yet companies worldwide effectively do that, repeatedly.

Despite what should be unacceptable odds, the first half of 2019 saw $2tn of deals, and today in boardrooms around the world directors are actively reviewing plans for large acquisitions. They may be vaguely aware that deals often cost more than they return in synergies but, too often, executives believe their company will be the exception.

This collective delusion has many sources. Shareholders who routinely vote to approve deals bear some responsibility. Perhaps the most embarrassing modern example is the more than 90 per cent shareholder approval Royal Bank of Scotland and Barclays each enjoyed for their separate bids for the Dutch bank ABN Amro in 2007, even as the foundations of the financial system were wobbling alarmingly. RBS’s ultimate victory helped push the lender into needing a taxpayer rescue.

Management and directors are also clearly culpable. Their inclination is to expand their businesses. Acquiring things can speed that up. Ironically, the thornier and more challenging their own business, the more beguiling a shiny new toy may appear. And there is, of course, a well-documented relationship between the size of a company and CEO pay packages.

But there is a third set of actors who are often overlooked: the advisers. Bankers are supposed to be there to advise. Yet in almost all M&A situations, the amount of money they receive is not linked to the quality of their advice but rather to the success of the transaction. And the fees can be eye watering; JPMorgan’s bankers are poised to collect a world record $123m success fee if shareholders of pharma group Allergan vote next month to approve its $63bn sale to rival AbbVie.

For bankers, success does not mean that the deal actually rewarded shareholders. They are paid when the transaction goes through. Further fuelling this distorted definition of success, there are industry league tables based on these completion fees. The fact that more than half of the deals will ultimately fall short is merely an inconvenient truth ignored at awards ceremonies and celebratory deal closing dinners.

So what is the solution? Clearly shareholders would be well advised to take a more sceptical view of deals, be cognisant of the odds and use the deal approval process less as a rubber stamping exercise and more as an opportunity to reject proposed deals. The collapsed PMI-Altria negotiations are a prime example of how this could work. Though the companies blamed a changing regulatory environment, investors had given the original announcement a chilly reception and made clear that winning approval would not be easy.

Management and directors should be much more critical of potential deals, remaining mindful that the odds are stacked against them. Lastly, much responsibility also lies on the shoulders of the advisers, whose role should be more like that of a coach and less a cheerleader. One might try to link the success fee to the acquisition itself working, with clawbacks built in if the deal fails to meet expectations. But it may prove too difficult to define success and failure clearly enough to make that work.

Shareholders could instead insist that some of the company’s advisers work on a fixed fee, regardless of whether the transaction happens or not. Indeed, a 2018 paper from Legal & General Investment Management, one of the UK’s largest investors, recently argued for exactly that. It urged boards to appoint advisers who would report directly to them and be paid a flat fee. This would result in more honest and less conflicted advice, but would also require company management to actively embrace the idea of working with a truly independent adviser.

Despite the PMI-Altria example, ultimately, giving up gambling is hard to do. Richard Grace, who is the inventor of several systems to beat casinos, put it this way: “The two toughest things to do at roulette is to walk away when you are winning and to walk away when you are losing.”



The writer is a banking consultant at Veritum Partners