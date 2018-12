Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

In our penultimate episode of the series, we discuss the year's best novels and non-fiction works — as well as some old favourites — with Arifa Akbar, literary critic and a judge of the 2019 Women's Prize for Fiction, and Alice Fishburn, editor of FT Weekend magazine. Later, Gris chats to Sally Rooney about her award-winning novel Normal People.