Boris Johnson commissions a probe into the scandal involving David Cameron and Greensill

Boris Johnson has commissioned an independent inquiry into the lobbying scandal involving David Cameron and Greensill Capital, and the $5bn-valued cyber security technology company, Darktrace, has set out plans to float in London. Plus, the FT’s US sports business correspondent, Sara Germano, explains why US states have suddenly embraced online sports gambling.





UK government to announce independent probe into Cameron and Greensill

https://www.ft.com/content/ade87a61-b1e1-433a-a79f-25fc6b9a0aaf





Mike Lynch-backed Darktrace sets out plans to list in London

https://www.ft.com/content/01c49998-05d2-4ed4-b324-febfaef3a110





‘The market is going bananas’: Governors back online betting to plug black holes in state budgets

https://www.ft.com/content/bb04b14c-e215-4ae8-a655-2bf85fcb73c0?





Virgin Atlantic boss warns on long-term hit to business travel

https://www.ft.com/content/b8766e60-1a20-41ee-871d-6b97dbee71e8





