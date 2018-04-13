Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Report a mispronounced word What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time Submit Thank you for your help! or Give us your feedback Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

Emmanuel Macron recently declared that it was time for France to return plundered treasures to its former African colonies. The imperial era, the French president said, belongs to a “past that needs to pass”.

Is Mr Macron right? Should other ex-colonial powers follow suit? In his latest column, Philip Stephens argues that they should. As the judgment of history on the age of empire takes on a darker hue, the case for the repatriation of cultural artefacts looks harder to resist.

In any event, as Philip notes, Mr Macron did not say that every object in the west’s great museums should be returned to its place of origin. On the contrary, he is merely suggesting that the claims of those institutions be balanced against the rights of peoples whose heritage was plundered. And that is hard to argue with.

Deregulation dilemmas:

How worried should partisans of financial regulation be about proposals by the US Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to reduce banks’ leverage ratios? Some reformers worry that this move presages a more significant loosening of the regulatory regime. But, Gillian Tett argues, their anxiety might be misplaced. For one thing, neither Jay Powell nor Randall Quarles, Donald Trump’s appointments as chair and vice-chair of the Fed, is a dyed-in-the-wool deregulator. Watch this space.

The costs of intervention:

As the war in Syria has dragged bloodily on, the costs of western intervention have risen, argues Roula Khalaf. The conflict has mutated over time into a series of inter-connected confrontations involving several regional powers. Another US-led air strike on regime targets is unlikely to resolve any of them.

Why weak wage growth matters:

The persistent weakness of wages is one of the most important features of the British economy, writes Chris Giles. Not only is it one of the factors driving public dissatisfaction with capitalism, it is also crucial for monetary policy. Despite unemployment being below its pre-crisis level, wage growth remains sluggish. The Bank of England still has some room for manoeuvre.

FT Big Picture:

On April 16, the FT launches Big Picture, a new podcast in which our columnists and commentators explore the ideas and trends that are re-shaping the world in fundamental ways. Listen to a trailer here.

What you’ve been saying

Auditors should answer to stakeholder panels — letter from Charlie Geffen

During the government consultation on corporate governance last year a significant number of responses supported the establishment of stakeholder advisory panels to operate alongside boards. These panels would be appointed by boards but be made up of a wider set of stakeholder interests — shareholders, yes, but also employees, customers, suppliers and community interests. Having auditors appointed by, and accountable to, stakeholder panels would be another valuable role for them and help create a more objective relationship between management and auditor.

Comment from T B Hall on The wealthy ‘Next Gen’ with their eyes on your assets

Most inherited wealth is landed wealth, which is not something a young upstart can go and out-compete. I am very fearful that the destruction of meritocracy we have witnessed over the last 20 or 30 years will end in disaster.

Abandoning veto would destroy UN’s relevance — letter from Edward Mortimer

Leaving aside the fact that this is constitutionally impossible (since the powers wielding the veto can use it on amendments to the charter), it would in fact be the surest way to drain the UN of its remaining relevance. The US, and probably also Russia, would immediately withdraw from the UN if they no longer had the power to veto Security Council decisions. The UN’s founding fathers were concerned above all to prevent another world war. The veto was put there to ensure that enforcement action against a transgressor state could only be taken by the five then great powers acting together.

Brexit: stand by for the museum of Nigel’s garage Roll up, roll up to view the oil spot of freedom and the broken lawnmower of liberty

