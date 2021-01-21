Total Covid-19 casesView charts and maps
Florida takes aim at ‘vaccine tourism’
Matthew Rocco
Florida has taken aim at “vaccine tourism” after Governor Ron DeSantis said the state would only offer doses of the coronavirus shot to residents.
Dr Scott Rivkees, Florida’s surgeon general, signed a public health advisory on Thursday laying out rules requiring vaccine providers to confirm that patients live in the state, either full- or part-time. The move comes in response to reports of people travelling to states like Florida to get the vaccine amid a slow rollout in parts of the US and other countries.
The order notes that doses “remain scarce” in the US and “availability in Florida is extremely limited”.
Officials in some counties had already warned this week that vaccinations would be limited to Floridians and seasonal residents going forward.
In Seminole County, north of Orlando, anyone who wants the vaccine will need to show proof that they own or rent property in Florida, such as a driver’s licence, utility bill or rent payment, emergency management director Alan Harris told the Orlando Sentinel.
Local reports also indicated that Volusia, Brevard and Manatee counties would implement similar requirements.
Visitors account for a small portion of the doses administered in Florida so far. More than 1.1m people have received at least one dose, and 39,214 of them – or 3.5 per cent – are from out of state, according to a daily report from the state’s health department.
Still, officials have raised concerns about people making quick trips to Florida to get vaccinated.
“To just kind of come in from another country or whatever, we don’t support that, and we’re not going to allow that,” Mr DeSantis said on Tuesday. “We’re not doing ‘vaccine tourism.’”
The crackdown will not apply to winter residents who live in the Sunshine State for at least part of the year.
“We want to put seniors first, but we obviously want to put people that live here first in line,” the governor said. “And that can include people that live here half the year. But it’s not for people that are just visiting.”
Florida, a popular destination for “snowbirds” from the US and Canada, opened its vaccine programme to people over the age of 65 in late December, bucking federal guidance that at the time gave equal consideration to people over 75 and workers defined as essential, such as grocery store employees. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention pivoted last week and urged all states to begin vaccinating seniors.
This post was updated to include the public health advisory from Florida’s surgeon general.
IBM expects return to revenue growth this year on emergence of 'green shoots'
Richard Waters in San Francisco
IBM revealed that its revenue decline accelerated in the final quarter of last year to 6.5 per cent, a bigger drop than Wall Street had projected, as its normal end-of-year IT spending bounce proved weaker than expected.
However, the US technology company still said it expected to return to growth this year, reinstating revenue guidance that it scrapped after the pandemic hit early last year. It also issued projections of free cash flow for this year and 2022 that pointed to steady improvements, despite uncertain tech markets that have hit normal customer buying patterns.
The latest figures highlighted IBM’s long struggle to return to sustainable growth after several years of contraction, interrupted by only a brief expansion three years ago. Adjusting for divestitures and currency movements, revenue in the final three months of 2022 declined 8 per cent, an acceleration from the 3 per cent fall it registered in the preceding three months.
Jim Kavanaugh, chief financial officer, said weaker than expected software sales had caused the sales disappointment, with total revenue coming in some $200m below expectations, at $20.4bn.
He blamed business uncertainty caused by the pandemic, which prompted software customers to sign shorter contracts than the multiyear licences they typically buy.
However, Mr Kavanaugh added that IBM was seeing enough “green shoots” in its business to return to giving limited financial guidance for the year. These included an acceleration in revenue growth at recent acquisition Red Hat, new customer wins for its “hybrid cloud” services, and improved order backlog in its business services division.
News you might have missed …
California on Thursday reported fewer than 20,000 new cases for the first time in eight weeks, but any optimism was kept in check as the state's death toll topped 35,000 following one of the biggest daily increases on record.
Northern Ireland’s executive has extended its lockdown by four weeks until March 5 as the region struggles with “peak” pressure on its hospitals.
The UK and French governments are in talks over offering financial assistance to Eurostar, which has warned its survival is at risk following a pandemic-driven collapse in passenger numbers.
England's Covid-19 case rates have declined and there is “some indication” that hospital and intensive care unit admissions began to stabilise in the second week of January.
All crèches, schools and universities in Portugal are to close for at least 15 days from Friday as the country battles a surge in Covid-19 cases partly attributed to the fast-spreading virus variant first detected in the UK.
Dutch airline KLM will cut up to 1,000 more jobs this year, taking total reductions over the pandemic close to 6,000. The move came as the group said “the reality is that the recovery is taking considerably longer than expected”.
Eurozone consumer confidence dipped in January as new restrictions shut businesses and forced more people indoors. The flash consumer confidence for the eurozone dropped to minus 15.5, which is 1.7 points lower than in the previous month.
China will give half a million doses of Sinopharm's vaccine to Pakistan free of charge by the end of January, Pakistan’s foreign minister said on Thursday.
A fire that broke out on Thursday at the Serum Institute of India’s plant has claimed five lives. The cause of the fire at the plant that is under construction in Manjri, Pune, is as yet unknown.
The pound hit its highest level against the dollar in almost three years as success in the rollout of vaccines along with avoiding a hard Brexit raised investor confidence. Sterling rose 0.6 percent against the dollar and touched just over $1.37 in mid-morning trading on Thursday.
