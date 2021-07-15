Photography by Kenny Whittle. Styling by Aylin Bayhan

Fendi leather Baguette 1997 bags, £2,100 each, and skateboard, £980, from the Summer Capsule 2021 FF Vertigo collection
Bulgari raffia, leather, brass, enamel and onyx Serpenti Diamond Blast bag, £1,650
Louis Vuitton leather Silhouette ankle boots, £850
Louis Vuitton leather and Swarovski-crystal mini Capucines bag, £5,250
Alexander McQueen leather curve bags, £1,090 each, and antique emerald and stone earrings, £540 each for a single piece
Dior leather 30 Montaigne bag, £2,500 each
Manolo Blahnik leather Susidad shoes, £725, and satin Narcona shoes, £875
Loewe leather Flamenco clutch, £1,700
Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello leather Jane 105 boots, £1,940, and metal, glass and resin earrings, £1,160
Prada leather small tote bags, £1,300 each, and nylon padded headband, £310
Clockwise from top: Hermès leather Essentielle riding crop, £1,050, swift leather Birkin 30 bag, £8,240, beechwood and pig-bristle soft body brush, £150, and leather quilting jumping boots, £2,060
Clockwise from top right, Chanel patent goatskin purse, £2,020, embroidered silk handbag, £9,180, velvet vanity purse, £2,020, and checkers board, £5,015
Gucci straw-effect fabric and leather small embroidered Jackie 1961 bag, £2,110, and leather gloves, £355
Loro Piana matte leather Sesia Bag M, £2,975
Giorgio Armani suede and leather 2004 bag, £1,550
Dolce & Gabbana leather and wood wedges, £683
