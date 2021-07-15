Fendi leather Baguette 1997 bags, £2,100 each, and skateboard, £980, from the Summer Capsule 2021 FF Vertigo collection [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2Fed6423e5-aa7c-440f-87b5-6594ca650af4.jpg?dpr=1&fit=scale-down&quality=highest&source=next&width=700]\nFendi leather Baguette 1997 bags, £2,100 each, and skateboard, £980, from the\nSummer Capsule 2021 FF Vertigo collection © Kenny WhittleBulgari raffia, leather, brass, enamel and onyx Serpenti Diamond Blast bag, £1,650 [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F7329eb13-2f71-4e05-b7e3-3fab49f7d5bd.jpg?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nBulgari raffia, leather, brass, enamel and onyx Serpenti Diamond Blast bag,\n£1,650 © Kenny WhittleLouis Vuitton leather Silhouette ankle boots, £850 [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F1c1f0467-7426-462f-8aad-f89cf120fbfb.jpg?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nLouis Vuitton leather Silhouette ankle boots, £850 © Kenny WhittleLouis Vuitton leather and Swarovski-crystal mini Capucines bag, £5,250 [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2Ff7edb390-c7f6-4c9a-bf82-18e5330bc096.jpg?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nLouis Vuitton leather and Swarovski-crystal mini Capucines bag, £5,250 © Kenny\nWhittleAlexander McQueen leather curve bags, £1,090 each, and antique emerald and stone earrings, £540 each for a single piece [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2Fddf81dff-f7d1-4ad6-b26b-3d7dc190b714.jpg?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nAlexander McQueen leather curve bags, £1,090 each, and antique emerald and stone\nearrings, £540 each for a single piece © Kenny WhittleDior leather 30 Montaigne bag, £2,500 each [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F3387d014-1dd6-4153-af64-e8b1299e991f.jpg?dpr=1&fit=scale-down&quality=highest&source=next&width=700]\nDior leather 30 Montaigne bag, £2,500 each © Kenny WhittleManolo Blahnik leather Susidad shoes, £725, and satin Narcona shoes, £875 [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2Fa968c413-2d14-48f3-ab9d-1327ea86d1e6.jpg?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nManolo Blahnik leather Susidad shoes, £725, and satin Narcona shoes, £875 ©\nKenny WhittleLoewe leather Flamenco clutch, £1,700 [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F84c3a476-85a9-4098-ab5c-0643aa7d537e.jpg?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nLoewe leather Flamenco clutch, £1,700 © Kenny WhittleSaint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello leather Jane 105 boots, £1,940, and metal, glass and resin earrings, £1,160 [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F7f1a9dbf-2097-4a3c-8a6d-8b283c8a7853.jpg?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nSaint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello leather Jane 105 boots, £1,940, and metal,\nglass and resin earrings, £1,160 © Kenny WhittlePrada leather small tote bags, £1,300 each, and nylon padded headband, £310 [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2Fa3687ac7-d0e7-4f40-95ff-5b60c56a81c2.jpg?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nPrada leather small tote bags, £1,300 each, and nylon padded headband, £310 ©\nKenny WhittleClockwise from top: Hermès leather Essentielle riding crop, £1,050, swift leather Birkin 30 bag, £8,240, beechwood and pig-bristle soft body brush, £150, and leather quilting jumping boots, £2,060 [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2Feb84fe95-69dc-425b-807f-203a01c824bb.jpg?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nClockwise from top: Hermès leather Essentielle riding crop, £1,050, swift\nleather Birkin 30 bag, £8,240, beechwood and pig-bristle soft body brush, £150,\nand leather quilting jumping boots, £2,060 © Kenny WhittleClockwise from top right, Chanel patent goatskin purse, £2,020, embroidered silk handbag, £9,180, velvet vanity purse, £2,020, and checkers board, £5,015 [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F7ad3d87d-8f94-48e9-b771-94fa95e7bb62.jpg?dpr=1&fit=scale-down&quality=highest&source=next&width=700]\nClockwise from top right, Chanel patent goatskin purse, £2,020, embroidered silk\nhandbag, £9,180, velvet vanity purse, £2,020, and checkers board, £5,015 © Kenny\nWhittleGucci straw-effect fabric and leather small embroidered Jackie 1961 bag, £2,110, and leather gloves, £355 [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F69e2df32-db7a-4df1-bd2b-6d6e57625a1e.jpg?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nGucci straw-effect fabric and leather small embroidered Jackie 1961 bag, £2,110,\nand leather gloves, £355 © Kenny WhittleLoro Piana matte leather Sesia Bag M, £2,975 [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F618d5a64-c0f8-45b1-9a90-f0b76bf8003a.jpg?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nLoro Piana matte leather Sesia Bag M, £2,975 © Kenny WhittleGiorgio Armani suede and leather 2004 bag, £1,550 [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F517fa926-8d9d-4891-b95f-c6f8516f06bb.jpg?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nGiorgio Armani suede and leather 2004 bag, £1,550 © Kenny WhittleDolce & Gabbana leather and wood wedges, £683 [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2Fae1d8f2f-c0a2-4153-b609-8b5d14531613.jpg?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nDolce & Gabbana leather and wood wedges, £683 © Kenny WhittleRECOMMENDED\nHow To Spend ItHave you got the new ‘hangbag’?\n[https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F8111994b-8e15-4482-bf2c-dd94c0fbaf51.jpg?source=next&fit=scale-down&dpr=2&width=240]