Design classic: Finn Juhl’s Chieftain Chair

Finn Juhl’s Chieftain Chair marked a departure for the Danish designer, a move away from the “many small, handy chairs” he had been producing during his early career, towards “something a bit more pompous”. The chair conveys authority in its breadth, the squatness of its low seat, and the upward tilt of its arms. Produced in 1949, it is often credited for the success of the Danish Modern movement, which saw Danish design exported to the US throughout the 1950s.

Juhl started with a small sketch, “just four vertical lines connected with ‘something’”. Somewhat contrary to the modernist edict “form follows function”, Juhl here focused on the contours of the human body, creating an interplay of organic shape with functionality. The gentle curves of the Chieftain and its undulating arms contrast with its pointed frame and tufted leather buttons. Working with Neils Vodder — the cabinetmaker with whom he had collaborated since 1937 — Juhl tested the weight-bearing capacity of joinery, with the chair’s back and seat seeming to float within the hardwood frame.

Though Juhl had started out working with upholstery in the 1930s, his later work became characterised by teak and walnut. By isolating the chair’s leather areas, he accentuated its wooden frame, recalling the simplicity of the traditional colonial chair, and yet breaking from convention by integrating joinery into the design. He was also looking to African and Egyptian art, and nodding to Bauhaus design. In 1949, it was truly modern.

The Chieftain Chair was relaunched in 2002 and is now made to order by the House of Finn Juhl, a design collective with exclusive rights to manufacture and produce 40 of Juhl’s classics.

Photograph: Brahl Fotografi