Patrick Jenkins and guests discuss how "back-to-back" trading mechanisms could help keep more jobs in the City post-Brexit, why Deutsche Bank and Barclays had such bad investment banking results in the third quarter and the hottest banking revelations from the new memoir by former UK prime minister Gordon Brown. With Jacqueline Mills of European bank trade association AFME.

