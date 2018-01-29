Senior management at UBS is “immensely frustrated” at the bank’s slow growth on Wall Street.

To remedy this, the Swiss lender is resisting big investments and is instead relying on strategic hires, a leadership shake-up, and better sales to wealth management clients to boost earnings.

UBS’s investment bank, radically curtailed in the aftermath of the financial crisis, was a weak link in the bank’s fourth-quarter results, with profits down 84 per cent year on year based on the harshest metric.

Sergio Ermotti, group chief executive, called out the bank’s “underweight” position on Wall Street as one of the reasons its investment bank performance lagged behind the five biggest US lenders that reported fourth-quarter earnings the week before.

Global fees for advising companies on mergers and fundraising at the US five rose 19 per cent in the fourth quarter versus a year earlier. At UBS, fees for similar services dropped 9 per cent year on year in US dollar terms.

“There is a high degree of activity levels in the US,” Mr Ermotti told analysts. “We always say in the US we are underweight in part of our CCS [Corporate Client Solutions] business . . . that’s something that we want to correct in a sustainable way.”

Andrea Orcel, who has headed UBS’s investment bank since 2012, struck a similar tone at the World Economic Forum in Davos, telling Bloomberg TV: “[In the US] we continue to grow, not as fast as I would have liked, but certainly profitably.

“So it is a question of having patience in the way we build . . . And if you took that metric, we are very happy with the progress we are making.”

Privately, some senior executives at UBS are less measured. One describes the US progress as “immensely frustrating” because the US is the most lucrative and biggest investment banking market.

Still, he says UBS cannot see a way to sharply boost the growth. Acquisitions, such as Credit Suisse’s First Boston or Deutsche Bank’s Bankers Trust, have often proven costly and problematic. UBS, as a group, is committed to a “capital light” model, which means the bank is reluctant to use its balance sheet to extend large long-term loans to corporate clients.

Andreas Venditti, a veteran banks analyst at Vontobel in Zurich, says investors would not want UBS to do either of those things, despite the tantalising prospects of the US investment banking market.

“This is a long-term business,” he says. “You really need the relationships with all the top management in all these (client) companies, this is not like trading where you hire a couple of traders and from day one they start producing.”

What UBS can do, and what it has been doing, is hiring incrementally. In the past two years, the bank has built a technology team, with recruits from JPMorgan Chase and Jefferies, which is now pulling in $100m of annual revenue. In the past 30 days, the lender has hired four senior MDs that it has not yet announced, a US executive says.

UBS has also fine-tuned its US management. In November, the bank installed Joe Reece, a recent hire from Credit Suisse, as head of CCS for Americas. He replaced Ros Stephenson, who co-headed the global CCS business from New York, and now focuses exclusively on client work.

Another reason insiders are optimistic is the recently announced merger between UBS’s wealth-management business in the US and its international private bank, which will create a global wealth business with $2.4tn under management. Insiders say that new structure should make it easier to sell investment banking and trading services to wealth clients.

There’s a lot to build on and we do need to build, we make no apologies for that

Kinner Lakhani, banks analyst at Deutsche, says UBS has traditionally had greater success at cross-selling investment banking services to its Asian client base than to its American one. If the new global wealth management division benefits from the same cross-selling “culture” of the Asian private bank, that should lead to better sales to its American wealth clients.

He adds that investment banking is a notoriously “lumpy” business, where fees can jump from one-quarter to another depending on a handful of deals. For the full year, UBS’s investment banking fee trends were broadly in line with US peers, in US dollar terms, he says.

On the markets side, the performance of UBS’s equities business was in line with US peers, and while its fixed-income business was worse than the US banks given the franchise bias to institutional forex where activity has suffered amid low volatility.

UBS investment bankers on the ground in New York remain upbeat.

“We think we have potential to grow this business very dramatically,” a senior executive in the US says. “The fee pool in the US — we should and we can, if we apply the right resources, capture more of it.”

“There’s a lot to build on and we do need to build, we make no apologies for that.”