With Nothing Underneath cotton/linen The Boyfriend shirt, £95

My current sartorial uniform consists of a shirt with everything. With Nothing Underneath offers the most perfectly cut styles, inspired by the oversized shirt you stole from your boyfriend. Any of its blue-striped models would slot seamlessly in my shirt rotation. withnothingunderneath.com

Piglet in Bed Cafe au Lait washed percale cotton bedtime bundle, from £133

I have been sucked into the Pinterest wormhole that is cottagecore bedrooms. These Piglet in Bed cotton bedsheets are a beautiful mocha colour that would pair so well with one of its new gingham wool blankets for those “never leave the bed” Sunday mornings. pigletinbed.com

Omega x Swatch Mission to Pluto Bioceramic MoonSwatch, £218

I wore Swatch watches exclusively in my teens, from plastic brights in the late ’80s to silver models with fried eggs in lieu of numerals in the ’90s. The recent MoonSwatch collaboration with Omega has reignited my interest – as well as the rest of the galaxy’s, apparently, as it has become near impossible to find. swatch.com

Dowsing & Reynolds steel large shelf, £20.99

Dowsing & Reynolds is the perfect one-stop shop for all those overlooked hardware details that can really elevate a room, from chunky dimmer switches in yummy colours to textured brass door handles. But for now, the humble shelf: I love the simplicity of this reversible model in Pink Chai, a delicious rose hue. dowsingandreynolds.com

Alighieri sterling-silver The Truth, Untold necklace, £425

Alighieri founder Rosh Mahtani says that the best way to wear her jewellery is to layer it, mixing metals, shapes and lengths. And if Mahtani says so, then I oblige. I already have three of her necklaces and would love to add this silver number to the collection. alighieri.com

HTSI creative director Rasha Kahil © Carol Sachs

Sorry I Gave Birth I Disappeared But Now I’m Back by Andi Galdi Vinko, £40

I should take Galdi Vinko’s new photobook to every meet-up with friends I haven’t seen since my daughter was born 21 months ago, and simply whip it on the table instead of a bumbling answer to the inevitable “Where have you been?” The title alone sums up everything raw and honest about the experience of motherhood. trolleybooks.com

Violette_FR Boum-Boum Milk, £67

Violette Serrat is my new girl crush, and her approach to effortless French Girl beauty is everything I aspire to. The Boum-Boum Milk promises to be your new serum, toner and moisturiser all in one nifty spray bottle, and I’m all for it. Boom! violettefr.com

Dress with Backpack artwork by Klas Ernflo, £2,100

I am a huge fan of this Swedish artist and his surreal graphic dreamscapes. His world is inhabited by bulbous hieroglyphic forms in sumptuous colour palettes, which he translates into furniture, canvases and ceramics. Owning one of his large-scale ink works on cardboard would make me very, very happy. klasherbert.com

&Tradition wood Shuffle table, £445

A sucker for side tables, I’ve had this gorgeous model by designer Mia Hamborg on my wishlist for more than a year now. Inspired by children’s stacking toys, the individual bonbon parts can be shuffled and rearranged to create endless forms. skandium.com

Dr Barbara Sturm molecular hair and scalp comb, £20

I recently had one of my best facials at Dr Barbara Sturm’s London flagship store, and have been using the new haircare set since. This comb would be perfect for applying the brand’s scalp serum while feeding my obsession with all things that touch on terrazzo. drsturm.com

Case Furniture teak Tanso bench, £705

Although the heatwave continuously threatened to fry my garden to a crisp, I spent the summer finally creating the perennial border of my dreams, and all I’m now missing is a bench to sit on and admire the fruits of my labour. I love the school-bench Japandi vibe of this simple design by David Irwin for Case Furniture. conranshop.co.uk

JW Anderson chain-embellished leather slippers, £495

I really, really, really want these mules, a classic reinvented and reissued season after season by JW Anderson. Did I say how much I really want them? net-a-porter.com

Gordon & MacPhail Connoisseurs Choice from Balblair Distillery 1998, £175

I hope I don’t offend the connoisseurs, but I love to warm my glass under hot water before pouring my deux petits doigts of whisky, especially in winter when it’s freezing outside. gordonandmacphail.com

Rimowa Original Twist Cabin suitcase, £1,130

Chic, sleek and unmistakable, so that I never lose another black suitcase in the sea of black suitcases ever again. rimowa.com

Ya Habibi Market Beirut 1975 scented candle, $65

Ya Habibi Market was set up by a community of creatives from the MENA region, and all the items it produces are super-covetable. The Beirut 1975 candle, with its scent of charred chestnuts, sea salt and tobacco, is the whiff of nostalgia for my ’90s teenagerhood that I need. Plus, all proceeds go to Beit El Baraka, a charity supporting the Lebanese population through the ongoing crisis. yahabibimarket.com

Dusen Dusen embroidered cotton stripe pillow, £78

I love a stripe, as other items on this page attest to. Grid stripes in multiple bright colours? Even better. dusendusen.com