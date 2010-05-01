Mysteries and manifestos

Since Easter, UK gardeners have had a heavenly run. The weather has been perfect for all the necessary jobs. We now have an extra Monday holiday and for once we can be ahead of the weeds. I could remind you to sow dwarf French beans in well-raked soil or to sow cucumbers, one seed in each small pot that you then keep in a heated greenhouse.

I could tell you these tasks and more but we are facing a general election and in both the gardens I run we have just had a meaningful sign. I will begin with the more straightforward of the two.

In my own garden the plant of the moment is not a big magnolia or a white-flowered cherry. It is a true blue item called Corydalis Tory MP and is related to the fine little Corydalis flexuosa which reached our gardens from China only 20 years ago. Its Conservative credentials show in the bold blue colour of its flowers. This MP is easy to please but you have to know his little ways.

He flowers in May but he then ducks down below ground, no doubt to be invisible if a summer scandal emerges. Last year, while moats and moletraps were hitting headlines, my Tory MP went to ground as if dead and only reappeared in early spring. Then his finely trimmed leaves were slightly brazen as usual. He is not the sort of MP who claims to have set fire to a cactus house in his SDP youth. He is about 6in high, a brilliant performer on marginal, limey soil and I recommend him as the pick of the week. Not far away I have that famous pink rose called Blairi Number 2. It is not even showing so much as a flowerbud.

My other sign belongs in my Oxford college’s garden. Part of my job as the garden master is to keep visitors off our precious green lawns and for years I have been helped by a small iron sign on our front lawn that in three neatly arranged lines tells visitors to Please Keep Off The Grass. The sign predated my appointment, as that nostalgic word “please” indicates, but I have always thought fondly of its existence. I have mentally connected it with two very different entities, Satan and London’s former Hambros bank.

Whenever I read Milton’s Paradise Lost I notice that Satan keeps off the grass when he sneaks into paradise. He walks only on the garden paths. Thoroughly evil, he needs no little sign to divert him. It is we who need one for our fallen natures in which good is mixed with wicked deviation.

I think of Hambros because a family member told me the riveting tale of the bank’s attempt to penetrate the Italian market in the early 1970s. A local Italian partner was encouraging but the Hambros envoys were asked to a high-level lunch in Rome presided over by prime minister Giulio Andreotti. Over the coffee the grand old man of Italian politics reminisced about his love of London in spring. He recalled how he admired the city’s green parks and those discreet little signs which tell visitors to keep off the grass. In Italy, he concluded: “We have the same rule, you understand, but we do not express it so openly.” He then turned to comment on the coffee. The Hambros envoys left and the bank made no more progress on Italian turf.

Their chances in my Oxford garden might be better this week. All of a sudden our polite little sign has been fractured. The “Pl” has gone from the line saying “Please”. The word “keep” has gone from the next line and the letters “gr” have split off in the last line. It is a clean, straight break and you can reconstruct the resulting message: “Ease Off The Ass”. The effect, as they say, has been shattering.

In the face of a divisive election the new message has united our valiant staff. Tired under-gardeners have hurried to take in the joy of it and elderly fellows have not believed their eyes. Within hours a German tourist was kneeling down to film it. A group of Japanese ladies tried to look solemn while their tour-leader tried to translate it. The French walked straight past it and when their guide asked me why the notice had changed I told her “c’est plus chic” and she was satisfied.

At the start of an exam-packed term, what better manifesto could be put on the garden lawn? I even suspect it was an Act of God, in keeping with some of his biblical pronouncements. Others believe that a smart undergraduate with a hacksaw has been doing God’s work instead.

It cannot have been the college’s chaplain as she was detained by volcanic ash. The trouble is that I cannot get the neatness of it out of my head.

I spend my working life looking at ancient Greek inscriptions, often broken into little bits. If our new notice had survived through history, would I be deceived and believe that it was the full original message? Would anyone notice the break on the left hand side and dazzle us by realising it had once been a longer, old-world whole? Are there other such public messages in gardens which can fracture and acquire new meanings for the 21st century? I cannot see much scope in the public notice that “Central London Is a Low Emission Zone”.

As we live in a safe and healthy culture, the college authorities quickly struck back. After two days of delight for the cameras our manifesto sign has been removed. I doubt that the managerial substitute will be risking that old word “please”.