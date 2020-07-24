The documentary Miss Americana, released earlier this year, was one of the more interesting and unusual films an artist has authorised about themselves. Not for its content (standard build-up to the album release fare) or its style (hugely professional fly-on-the-wall stuff), but because it captured an artist at the very peak of her success seemingly trying to work out who she actually was, having been a star since her mid-teens. It covered the period in which Taylor Swift began asserting her own identity more fully than ever before, politically (supporting Democrat candidates, to her management’s evident horror) and economically (taking on streaming services and her old record label to demand more control). Yet it was accompanied by music that seemed to suggest her sure-footedness was faltering. Where 1989, the first of her pure pop albums, had been a joy, it was followed by the patchy Reputation, and then the even patchier Lover.

Swift has taken advantage of lockdown, though, to make an album entirely unlike anything she’s done before, sneaking it out as a surprise release. This time the synth-pop and R&B elements have been dispensed with. It’s a record of predominantly acoustic tones, the electronics relegated to shading — and though her regular collaborator Jack Antonoff is present as both co-writer and co-producer, the more telling presence is Aaron Dessner of The National. He features both as a co-writer and a player, and even the tracks he has nothing to do with are moulded to fit the sound he has brought. His friend Bon Iver is on hand, too, though their contribution to “Exile” feels leaden compared to the dandelion clock lightness of the rest of the album.

Swift’s occasional impulse to go looking for a kitchen sink to throw into the mix has been drastically reined in

The collaboration has brought out the best in both of them. Swift’s occasional impulse to go looking for a kitchen sink to throw into the mix has been drastically reined in; The National’s tendency to summon beautiful moods without getting to the point has been transformed. The 17 songs here have the requisite beautiful moods but they also have clear, memorable melodies and structures. Don’t doubt Swift’s influence on that: Miss Americana made it quite clear that her songs are very much her songs.

Despite the restraint, real force is deployed. “The Last Great American Dynasty” is perfectly judged: the musical swells to emphasise the lyrical points, and manages to be playful as well as serious. Swift extends herself lyrically by writing about a character, rather than offering meta observations on what people think of her (which had, truth be told, got a little wearying). It’s not perfect, but over and again lines leap out: “In a feud with her neighbour she stole his dog and dyed it key lime green.” “August” takes a well-worn Swift trick — rattle through lines densely packed with words, then follow them with a much more sparsely written section for impact — and marries it to chords precisely picked for emotional heft.

As has often been the case with Swift, there’s a little too much of a good thing. There’s no significant diminution of quality, but 17 songs without enormous variation of tone is a lot. But the confidence — the willingness of a huge star to make an abrupt left turn — is winning. The doubt that perhaps led to the record in the first place emerges on “Peace”: “Suddenly this summer it’s clear / I never had the courage of my convictions . . . Your integrity makes me seem small / You paint dreamscapes on the wall / I talk shit with my friends.” Folklore, though, is an album that pushes the courage of its convictions into your face. Whether it turns out to be a cul-de-sac or the beginning of something new — perhaps a parallel career to the stadium-filling one — is to be seen. For now, though, it’s glorious.

★★★★☆

‘Folklore’ is released by Republic