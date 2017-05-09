Two Sigma to buy Interactive Brokers’s options market-making business

Two Sigma Securities said on Tuesday that it plans to buy Interactive Brokers’s options market-making unit.

After completion of the deal, Two Sigma Securities’s market-making offering will “span over 7,000 U.S. equity securities and options on 1,300 underlying securities, executing over 300 million shares and one million options contracts per day,” the company said.

“Through this transaction, TSS will integrate Timber Hill’s highly complementary platform to form a full-service, large-scale market-maker across equities and options on exchanges and for wholesale retail clients,” said Simon Yates, Two Sigma Securities chief executive.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.