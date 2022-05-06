All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the connection, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

In 2021, who became the second female rapper after Lauryn Hill to win a Grammy for Best New Artist? Who won the 1967 Evening Standard award for Most Promising Playwright — and the 2020 Olivier award for Best New Play? What’s the world’s oldest surviving steam locomotive? Which character in James Joyce’s Ulysses is mentioned in the novel’s first sentence? As what was the Progressive party — founded by Theodore Roosevelt in 1912 — popularly known? What is known as “Scotland’s national soup”? What’s the nickname of Derby County football club? What’s the world’s bestselling brand of American whisky? What’s the British equivalent of an American bachelor party? Who was knighted in 1581 on board the Golden Hind?

