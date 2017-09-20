Trump tests the limits of Kelly’s restraining influence

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

As many political observers fixated on Donald Trump calling North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un “Rocket Man” at the UN on Tuesday, others focused on John Kelly’s facial expressions for signs that the White House chief of staff was frustrated at his inability to manage a president who likes to retain command of his own message.

Images of Mr Kelly with his head in his hands may have been simply due to fatigue. But the attention paid to his demeanour illustrated the intense focus on the tough retired marine general hired to instil discipline in the White House after six months of chaos fuelled by endless leaks from warring West Wing factions.

After seven weeks, there are signs — such as far fewer leaks — that Mr Kelly has tightened the process. He has ousted non-establishment figures and Trump advisers including Steve Bannon and Anthony Scaramucci and required staff, including Mr Trump’s daughter Ivanka, to report directly to him. Mr Kelly also controls access to Mr Trump and the information that flows to the president to help prevent aides from freelancing.

Marc Short, White House legislative affairs director, last week said Mr Kelly had done a “terrific job” and that “the structure that he has provided has been obviously something that was needed inside our building”. But it remains unclear whether Mr Kelly enjoys the relationship with Mr Trump that has enabled chiefs of staff in previous administrations to ensure discipline and offer tough advice.

“Kelly has obviously made progress making the trains run on time in the White House. But that is the really easy part,” said Chris Whipple, author of The Gatekeepers, a book about former chiefs of staff. “The most important question is can he go into the Oval Office, close the door, and tell the president what he doesn’t want to hear. It is pretty clear that Kelly has not made much progress on that front.”

In uniform, Mr Kelly was seen as a no-nonsense officer who was not afraid to speak his mind to his superiors. But a critical question is how he deals with the president during difficult situations, such as the uproar Mr Trump sparked this summer when he appeared to equate white supremacists in Charlottesville with groups protesting against racism.

Some who argue that Mr Kelly lacks real influence with the president point out that he was on the job when Mr Trump pardoned Joe Arpaio, the Arizona sheriff who was convicted of ignoring a court order to stop racial profiling. While Mr Trump can legally issue presidential pardons, critics said he ignored the traditional vetting process.

Speaking recently at Harvard University, Andrew Card, a former chief of staff to George W Bush, said the Trump administration had been chaotic because the president did not empower Mr Priebus. But he added that “it was very hard to introduce discipline . . . when the president wasn’t practising discipline himself.”

Mr Kelly also has to deal with Mr Trump complicating policy. While some argue that Mr Trump’s language on North Korea helps convince Mr Kim that the US will not tolerate his threats, some of his extreme comments have forced Jim Mattis, defence secretary, and Rex Tillerson, secretary of state, to walk back his rhetoric.

We can focus on Reince, Kelly, [Sean] Spicer or Bannon, but this is always going to be Donald Trump’s administration

Doug Heye, a former Republican National Committee spokesman, said Republicans have welcomed the shift under Mr Kelly. But he said they were under no illusion that he could prevent Mr Trump from springing surprises — as he did recently by striking a debt ceiling deal with Democrats that angered Republican leaders.

“We can focus on Reince, Kelly, [Sean] Spicer or Bannon, but this is always going to be Donald Trump’s administration,” said Mr Heye.

White House insiders who chafed at the earlier chaos have praised the changes. One official said Mr Kelly had empowered the policy councils and “removed power from any one individual”. But some critics say the shift has empowered officials who want to sway Mr Trump from the policies that won him the White House, increasing the risk that his core voters punish him for cosying up to the establishment.

“Trump is the best president ever, but policy is personnel,” said one influential Republican. “He cannot simply run everything without a team. The current advisers are the wrong people giving him dangerous advice. Jared [Kushner] and Ivanka do not understand the Republican party.”

Mr Trump faced harsh criticism from conservatives when he gave Congress six months to pass legislation to prevent the deportation of 800,000 “Dreamers” — immigrants brought to the US illegally as children — in a reversal from his previous stance that the Deferred Action for Children Act (Daca) was “amnesty”.

The senior Republican said abandoning a campaign pledge was a miscalculation by Mr Kelly that injected the polarising issue into 2018’s congressional races. “It will go down a wrong and perilous road.”

Mr Trump’s UN address provided another example of the limits of efforts to control his message. His speech included signs that he was listening to establishment officials such as Messrs Kelly and HR McMaster, the general who serves as national security adviser. But it also included echoes of his “America First” inaugural address that bore the hallmarks of Mr Bannon.

“The president’s language was much more muted than in the inaugural, even though the message was fundamentally the same,” said Kori Schake, a Hoover Institution fellow who held senior national security roles in the Bush administration. “To their credit, the president’s team put a lot of effort into making the most appealing case possible for their sharp-edged sovereignty-as-patriotism view.”

Ms Schake said the speech did not suggest that moderates were gaining in influence, pointing out that it was not substantially different from the “America First” policy that Mr McMaster and Gary Cohn, a top White House official, outlined in a recent editorial.

One area where experts agree Mr Kelly has little influence is on the president’s Twitter habits. Mr Trump last weekend raised eyebrows by retweeting a mock video clip portraying him hitting Hillary Clinton in the back with a golf ball. That illustrated the Sisyphean task of reining in a president who thinks — probably correctly — that his tweets catapulted him to victory, and whose rare orthodox moves are usually abruptly punctuated by what fans call “let Trump be Trump”.

“No chief of staff has ever had to deal with a president who tweets irrational stuff out in the middle of the night or early morning,” said Mr Whipple. “It makes it really hard to keep everyone on the same page.”

