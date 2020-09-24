How leftwing leader Andrés Manuel López Obrador and his policies are faring

Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

When Andrés Manuel López Obrador, also known as Amlo, took office in late 2018 he promised a fourth political transformation of the country. Gideon Rachman talks to Jude Webber, the FT’s Mexico and Central America correspondent, about how Amlo’s plans to end 'neoliberalism' and fight corruption are faring during the coronavirus pandemic.

Review clips: Reuters, PBS News

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.