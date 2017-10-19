Blankfein heaps pressure on May over Brexit as he praises Frankfurt

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

Goldman Sachs’ chief executive has praised the attractions of Frankfurt in a Twitter message that heaped more pressure on Britain’s prime minister Theresa May as she kicked off crucial Brexit talks at this week’s European summit.

Lloyd Blankfein wrote: “Just left Frankfurt. Great meetings, great weather, really enjoyed it. Good, because I’ll be spending a lot more time there. #Brexit.”

The message comes only weeks after Goldman signed a lease on a Frankfurt skyscraper that would allow it to add 800 staff in the German financial capital as it gears up to shift jobs out of the UK ahead of Brexit.

Big banks have been lobbying for the British government to secure a clear commitment from the EU for a transition period of at least two years to allow companies to adjust after the UK leaves the bloc in April 2019. They warn that without it financial services jobs will start to move out of the UK early next year.

His comment came as Mrs May arrived at the two-day European summit calling on fellow leaders for “urgency” on reaching a deal about the residency status of millions of EU nationals living in the UK and British nationals living in the EU after Brexit.

The UK prime minister wants to move discussions on to a future trade deal between Britain and the EU27, partly intended to maintain the City of London’s position as the continent’s premier financial centre, and a two-year transition deal to avoid a cliff-edge exit.

However, European leaders are making Mrs May sweat, insisting she puts more money on the table before they will consider talks on a future trade deal at their next summit in December.

Mr Blankfein has spent most of this week in Germany, overseeing the bank’s quarterly results from the country while meeting clients of the bank and holding a “town hall” session with many of its 200 staff in Frankfurt.

The 63-year-old Goldman boss set up a Twitter account in June and has gained more than 60,000 followers while sending only 20 messages, including a debut tweet criticising US president Donald Trump for pulling out of the Paris climate accord. A colleague said Mr Blankfein “writes his own tweets — we have no control over them”.

The US investment bank agreed earlier this month to lease the top eight floors of the Marienturm, a 38-storey tower being built in the heart of Frankfurt’s business district.

The deal will give Goldman 10,000 sq ft of office space in the city with capacity for as many as 1,000 staff, a significant increase from the 200 people it currently employs there. The Marienturm is set to be completed in 2019. Goldman also has sizeable offices in Dublin and Paris as well as a growing back-office operation in Poland.

Frankfurt’s attempt to become the EU’s pre-eminent post-Brexit financial centre has gained momentum after a string of banks, including Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, Nomura and Standard Chartered, opted to beef up their operations in the German financial capital.

Lloyd Blankfein, Goldman Sachs chairman and chief executive © Bloomberg

Goldman has so far been coy about where it would base its EU operations after the UK leaves the bloc in April 2019. The US bank employs 6,500 staff in the UK, mostly in London, where it is in the process of building a new European headquarters in Farringdon. But it has designed the site so that sections can be sublet if it decides not to occupy all of the 850,000 sq ft of available space.

Mr Blankfein warned earlier this year: “If you cannot benefit from access to the EU from the UK, and nobody knows what those rules and determinations will be, then the risk is there will be some adjustment that will cause some people to have a smaller footprint in the UK.”