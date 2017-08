Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

A popular Indian guru has been sentenced to 20 years for raping two of his followers. The verdict prompted a wave of protests and was embarrassing for Narendra Modi, the prime minister, who had previously expressed praise for Ram Rahim Singh. Jyotsna Singh discusses the case and why it aroused such heated emotions with Amy Kazmin, the FT 's Delhi bureau chief.

