Those about to jet off on a summer holiday may be suffering from “travel anxiety” as a capacity crunch causes thousands of flight cancellations and scenes of chaos at UK airports.

This week’s Money Clinic podcast episode is packed with advice about your consumer rights if travel plans go wrong.

Presenter Claer Barrett hears from FT readers battling to get their money back from airlines and third-party booking sites, plus one listener who was forced to wear her husband’s underpants after her suitcase went missing.

Can she help them obtain compensation — and track down the missing case?

Simon Calder, the veteran travel journalist, and Harry Kind, a Which? consumer expert, check into the FT studio to provide valuable tips about air passenger rights, travel insurance and Covid cancellation cover.

If you would like to be a future guest on Money Clinic, email the team via money@ft.com or send Claer a DM on social media — she’s @Claerb on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.