Business class: Nappy manufacturers shift focus in China from infants to elderly
Marketing — product development and promotion. External influences: social change
Calculate the percentage change in the forecast market value for adult incontinence products
Assess two suitable promotional strategies for a business such as Unicharm
Analyse the importance of online distribution for a business such as Unicharm
To what extent is social change the most important external influence on a business such as Unicharm?
Peter McGinn, Harton Academy
