This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

Marketing — product development and promotion. External influences: social change

Nappy manufacturers shift focus in China from infants to elderly

Calculate the percentage change in the forecast market value for adult incontinence products

Assess two suitable promotional strategies for a business such as Unicharm

Analyse the importance of online distribution for a business such as Unicharm

To what extent is social change the most important external influence on a business such as Unicharm?

Peter McGinn, Harton Academy