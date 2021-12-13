Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

  • Marketing — product development and promotion. External influences: social change

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

Nappy manufacturers shift focus in China from infants to elderly

  • Calculate the percentage change in the forecast market value for adult incontinence products

  • Assess two suitable promotional strategies for a business such as Unicharm 

  • Analyse the importance of online distribution for a business such as Unicharm 

  • To what extent is social change the most important external influence on a business such as Unicharm?

Peter McGinn, Harton Academy

Get alerts on FT Schools when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window) CommentsJump to comments section