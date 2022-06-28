Russia is on course to default on its debt for the first time since 1998, and Credit Suisse has become the first domestic bank to be found guilty of a corporate crime after a court found the lender failed to stop the laundering of Bulgarian drug money. UK travel chaos could widen this summer as travel unions threaten strike activity.

