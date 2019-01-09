Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

While politicians in Westminster wrangle over the shape of Britain’s exit deal from the European Union, how are the mainstays of the economy coping with the continuing uncertainty? Katie Martin asks Patrick Jenkins, FT financial editor, and Sarah Gordon, FT business editor, how banks and businesses are preparing.





Contributors: John Murray Brown, journalist, Katie Martin, capital markets editor, Patrick Jenkins, financial editor and Sarah Gordon, business editor. Producer: Fiona Symon